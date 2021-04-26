KeyCorp Weighs in on Tenneco Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:TEN)

Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Tenneco in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 21st. KeyCorp analyst J. Picariello expects that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $0.80 for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Tenneco’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Tenneco from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Tenneco in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Tenneco in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.67.

TEN opened at $10.75 on Monday. Tenneco has a one year low of $3.67 and a one year high of $13.12. The stock has a market cap of $848.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 2.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.99, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The auto parts company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.66. Tenneco had a negative return on equity of 24.05% and a negative net margin of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Tenneco in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Tenneco in the 4th quarter valued at $848,000. RBF Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenneco in the 4th quarter valued at $636,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Tenneco by 113.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,675 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 21,635 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Tenneco in the 4th quarter valued at $890,000. 66.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 372,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.85, for a total value of $4,037,187.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.73, for a total value of $67,599.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,093,717 shares of company stock valued at $140,004,254. Company insiders own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company operates through Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts segments.

