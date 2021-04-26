Kforce (KFRC) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd. Analysts expect Kforce to post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $354.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.00 million. Kforce had a return on equity of 32.56% and a net margin of 3.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Kforce to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Kforce alerts:

Shares of Kforce stock opened at $56.08 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17 and a beta of 1.49. Kforce has a fifty-two week low of $25.73 and a fifty-two week high of $57.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.91 and a 200 day moving average of $45.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. This is a positive change from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.15%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KFRC. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Kforce from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Truist increased their price objective on Kforce from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Sidoti upgraded Kforce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Kforce from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.86.

In related news, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total value of $94,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.72, for a total value of $820,800.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 176,840 shares of company stock worth $9,493,145. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

About Kforce

Kforce, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Technology segment offers services on areas of information technology such as systems and applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Kforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.