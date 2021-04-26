Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II’s (NASDAQ:KVSB) Quiet Period To Expire on May 3rd

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II’s (NASDAQ:KVSB) quiet period will expire on Monday, May 3rd. Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II had issued 40,000,000 shares in its public offering on March 24th. The total size of the offering was $400,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II stock opened at $10.24 on Monday. Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II has a twelve month low of $9.91 and a twelve month high of $10.50.

Get Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II alerts:

About Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

Featured Article: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.