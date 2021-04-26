Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,876,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,036 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 5.09% of Kimball International worth $22,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KBAL. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Kimball International by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 26,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 6,253 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kimball International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Kimball International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $341,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Kimball International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $588,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Kimball International by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 50,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KBAL opened at $14.19 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $523.36 million, a PE ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 0.86. Kimball International, Inc. has a one year low of $9.25 and a one year high of $14.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.36.

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.06). Kimball International had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 5.20%. The firm had revenue of $136.20 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%.

Separately, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Kimball International in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company.

About Kimball International

Kimball International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells furniture products under the Kimball, National, Kimball Hospitality, and D'style by Kimball Hospitality brands in the United States and internationally. The company offers office furniture, including desks, tables, seating, bookcases, and filing and storage units for federal, state, and local government offices, as well as other government related entities; and furniture solutions, such as headboards, tables, seating, vanities, casegoods, lighting, and other products for hotel properties, and commercial and residential mixed use developments.

