Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Acquired by Welch Group LLC

Welch Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 235,422 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,125 shares during the quarter. Kimberly-Clark accounts for approximately 2.4% of Welch Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Welch Group LLC owned about 0.07% of Kimberly-Clark worth $32,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KMB. Conning Inc. grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 11.9% in the first quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 374,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,132,000 after purchasing an additional 39,721 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.6% in the first quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 8,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 7.2% in the first quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 12,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 7.4% in the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 12,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.6% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 260,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,262,000 after purchasing an additional 4,069 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KMB. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Bank of America reduced their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $123.00 target price (down from $144.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.00.

NYSE KMB traded down $1.48 on Monday, reaching $130.63. The company had a trading volume of 89,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,275,851. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $128.02 and a 52 week high of $160.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61. The stock has a market cap of $44.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $135.75 and its 200-day moving average is $136.21.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 812.50% and a net margin of 12.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 1,440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total transaction of $198,547.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

