Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Bought by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 374,914 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,721 shares during the quarter. Kimberly-Clark comprises approximately 1.6% of Conning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Conning Inc. owned 0.11% of Kimberly-Clark worth $52,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of KMB. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 4,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 15,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

KMB stock traded down $1.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $130.90. The stock had a trading volume of 81,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,275,851. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $128.02 and a one year high of $160.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $135.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.21. The company has a market capitalization of $44.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.14). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 812.50% and a net margin of 12.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 1,440 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total transaction of $198,547.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on KMB. Bank of America dropped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Argus lowered Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kimberly-Clark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.00.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

