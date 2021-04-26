Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Purchased by Forte Capital LLC ADV

Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,139 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KMB. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Cribstone Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 4,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 15,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KMB. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Argus lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.00.

KMB opened at $132.11 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $135.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.21. The stock has a market cap of $44.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $128.02 and a 1 year high of $160.16.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 812.50% and a net margin of 12.49%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 1,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total transaction of $198,547.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

