Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund decreased its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,006 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KMB. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the third quarter worth approximately $5,671,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the third quarter worth about $2,349,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $301,000. 71.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on KMB shares. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $123.00 price objective (down previously from $144.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $152.00 to $147.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.67.

In other news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 1,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total transaction of $198,547.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of KMB stock opened at $132.11 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $135.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.21. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $128.02 and a twelve month high of $160.16.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 812.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

