Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY) Hits New 12-Month High at $9.55

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.55 and last traded at $9.15, with a volume of 13505 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.40.

Separately, Barclays upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.39.

Kimberly-Clark de MÃ©xico, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and commercializes disposable products for daily use by consumers in Mexico. The company offers diapers, pull-up training pants, swim diapers, wet wipes, shampoos, cream and bar soaps, and feeding products for babies; beauty products, including bar soaps, liquid hand soaps, foaming liquid soaps, makeup removing wipes, and liquid body washes; and underwear, protectors, feminine pads, and prefolded products for adults.

