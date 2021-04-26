Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Price Target Cut to $150.00

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) had its price target decreased by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.54% from the company’s current price. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kimberly-Clark’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.06 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.39 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.93 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kimberly-Clark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.00.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

NYSE:KMB opened at $132.11 on Monday. Kimberly-Clark has a 12 month low of $128.02 and a 12 month high of $160.16. The firm has a market cap of $44.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $135.75 and its 200-day moving average is $136.21.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.14). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 812.50% and a net margin of 12.49%. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 1,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total value of $198,547.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,327,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,775,497,000 after acquiring an additional 169,957 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,644,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,592,477,000 after buying an additional 2,733,540 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 26,068,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,962,461,000 after purchasing an additional 264,393 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,583,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,658,616,000 after purchasing an additional 81,870 shares during the period. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.