Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Price Target Lowered to $137.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $147.00 to $137.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.70% from the company’s current price.

KMB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $123.00 price target (down previously from $144.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.00.

KMB opened at $132.11 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $44.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61. Kimberly-Clark has a twelve month low of $128.02 and a twelve month high of $160.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $135.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.21.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 812.50%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 1,440 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total value of $198,547.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KMB. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 11,155.0% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,310,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,271,714 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 2,507.7% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,397,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,650,000 after purchasing an additional 4,229,240 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth approximately $526,300,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 46.6% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,037,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,993,000 after buying an additional 3,191,549 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,644,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,592,477,000 after buying an additional 2,733,540 shares during the period. 71.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

