Kinross Gold Co. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.14 Per Share (NYSE:KGC)

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Kinross Gold in a research note issued on Thursday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin forecasts that the mining company will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Kinross Gold in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “focus list” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $14.75 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $11.00 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Kinross Gold from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.57.

Shares of KGC opened at $7.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.79. Kinross Gold has a 12 month low of $5.88 and a 12 month high of $10.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The mining company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.29%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KGC. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Kinross Gold by 10.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 144,215,456 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,271,980,000 after purchasing an additional 13,911,897 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,025,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Kinross Gold by 105.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,430,812 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $69,223,000 after acquiring an additional 4,830,086 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Kinross Gold by 65.7% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 4,100,159 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Kinross Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $11,652,000. 51.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

