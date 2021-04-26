Kinross Gold Co. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.18 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:K)

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Kinross Gold in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin expects that the company will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$1.56 billion for the quarter.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$13.75 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Kinross Gold from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Kinross Gold to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a C$14.00 price objective on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Eight Capital decreased their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$20.00 to C$17.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Kinross Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.86.

Shares of K opened at C$9.16 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.00, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.82. Kinross Gold has a 1 year low of C$7.75 and a 1 year high of C$13.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$8.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.50.

In other news, Senior Officer Geoffrey Peters Gold sold 53,296 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.30, for a total value of C$442,356.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 963,347 shares in the company, valued at C$7,995,780.10. Also, Director Jonathon Paul Rollinson sold 212,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.26, for a total transaction of C$1,752,681.14. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,383,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$19,686,652.72. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 819,060 shares of company stock valued at $7,060,196.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is currently 4.52%.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

