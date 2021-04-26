Kira Network Hits Market Cap of $11.54 Million (KEX)

Kira Network (CURRENCY:KEX) traded 10.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. Over the last week, Kira Network has traded 11.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Kira Network has a total market capitalization of $11.54 million and $915,610.00 worth of Kira Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kira Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.92 or 0.00001724 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002419 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001873 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.69 or 0.00061229 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $149.31 or 0.00279683 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004461 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $538.16 or 0.01008040 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $385.70 or 0.00722455 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $13.60 or 0.00025476 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53,293.10 or 0.99823924 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Kira Network

Kira Network’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,532,083 coins. Kira Network’s official Twitter account is @kexcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Kira Network is kiracore.com . Kira Network’s official message board is medium.com/kira-core

According to CryptoCompare, “KexCoins are cryptocurrency tokens issued to participants via the crowd fund. Those funds are then used to buy in the student investment property market which bring reliable returns. Kexcoin intention is to dramatically speed up the process of raising money to purchase student investment properties. Participants from all around the world will be able to participate in this process receiving a guaranteed buy back and burn policy on the finite supply of coinage created. As these properties generate rental profits we will begin buying back KexCoins from participants and then destroying them, thus raising the value of all remaining KexCoins. “

Kira Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kira Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kira Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kira Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

