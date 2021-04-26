KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Given New $349.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) had its price target increased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $286.00 to $349.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.15% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on KLA from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Argus increased their target price on KLA from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $341.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Cowen increased their target price on KLA from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of KLA in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. KLA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $298.71.

Get KLA alerts:

KLA stock opened at $331.91 on Monday. KLA has a 52 week low of $147.54 and a 52 week high of $359.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $318.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $276.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $51.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.38, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.05. KLA had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 21.76%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that KLA will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other KLA news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 1,287 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.90, for a total transaction of $387,258.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,684,739.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 4,216 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.60, for a total value of $1,271,545.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,906 shares in the company, valued at $23,194,849.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc raised its holdings in KLA by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc now owns 2,972 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in KLA by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in KLA by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc raised its holdings in KLA by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 2,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in KLA by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

See Also: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.