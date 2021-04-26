KLAYswap Protocol (KSP) Price Down 10% Over Last 7 Days

KLAYswap Protocol (CURRENCY:KSP) traded up 16.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 26th. Over the last seven days, KLAYswap Protocol has traded 10% lower against the US dollar. One KLAYswap Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $57.40 or 0.00107168 BTC on exchanges. KLAYswap Protocol has a market cap of $446.81 million and approximately $17.30 million worth of KLAYswap Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get KLAYswap Protocol alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002263 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001867 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.06 or 0.00061731 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.08 or 0.00272756 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004451 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $550.54 or 0.01027908 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00025864 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $368.42 or 0.00687871 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53,586.98 or 1.00052667 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

KLAYswap Protocol Coin Profile

KLAYswap Protocol’s total supply is 126,141,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,784,449 coins. KLAYswap Protocol’s official Twitter account is @KLAYswap

According to CryptoCompare, “KLAYswap, as a trustless on-chain swap protocol, is a service created by all participants (liquidity providers, traders, and community members) and not by a particular operator. With this and the decentralized, trustless philosophy of blockchain in mind, KLAYswap issued the KSP (KLAYswap Protocol) governance token so participants can create KLAYswap’s policies and direction and lead to the gradual, continued development of the service. “

Buying and Selling KLAYswap Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KLAYswap Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KLAYswap Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KLAYswap Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KLAYswap Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KLAYswap Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.