KLAYswap Protocol (KSP) Price Up 11.1% Over Last Week

KLAYswap Protocol (CURRENCY:KSP) traded up 16% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. In the last week, KLAYswap Protocol has traded up 11.1% against the dollar. One KLAYswap Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $62.87 or 0.00117230 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. KLAYswap Protocol has a market cap of $489.42 million and approximately $18.58 million worth of KLAYswap Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002609 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001864 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.62 or 0.00062694 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $151.59 or 0.00282653 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00004775 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $535.85 or 0.00999140 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $388.96 or 0.00725262 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $13.76 or 0.00025655 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53,657.46 or 1.00049735 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

KLAYswap Protocol Coin Profile

KLAYswap Protocol’s total supply is 126,141,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,784,449 coins. KLAYswap Protocol’s official Twitter account is @KLAYswap

According to CryptoCompare, “KLAYswap, as a trustless on-chain swap protocol, is a service created by all participants (liquidity providers, traders, and community members) and not by a particular operator. With this and the decentralized, trustless philosophy of blockchain in mind, KLAYswap issued the KSP (KLAYswap Protocol) governance token so participants can create KLAYswap’s policies and direction and lead to the gradual, continued development of the service. “

KLAYswap Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KLAYswap Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KLAYswap Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KLAYswap Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

