Kleros (PNK) Price Hits $0.16 on Exchanges

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded 10.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 26th. Kleros has a market cap of $99.71 million and $4.25 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Kleros has traded up 8.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Kleros coin can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000306 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Kleros alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00005882 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.42 or 0.00019419 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002062 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000805 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $691.11 or 0.01288407 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 65.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000020 BTC.

About Kleros

Kleros is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 coins and its circulating supply is 608,121,784 coins. Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kleros’ official message board is medium.com/kleros . Kleros’ official website is kleros.io . The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

Buying and Selling Kleros

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kleros should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kleros using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kleros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kleros and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.