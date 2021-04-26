Klever Price Reaches $0.0703 on Top Exchanges (KLV)

Klever (CURRENCY:KLV) traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. Klever has a total market capitalization of $238.88 million and approximately $3.01 million worth of Klever was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Klever coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0703 or 0.00000132 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Klever has traded down 11.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002355 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001877 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.30 or 0.00060618 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $147.83 or 0.00277430 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004546 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $541.63 or 0.01016481 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.61 or 0.00025542 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $368.85 or 0.00692228 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53,408.56 or 1.00232962 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klever’s launch date was August 1st, 2020. Klever’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,397,615,776 coins. Klever’s official Twitter account is @klever_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Klever’s official website is www.klever.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Klever is a cryptocurrency platform designed to solve two big issues in crypto today. The crypto security problem and the user experience problem. Klever App enables participants to use the a vast selection of dapps on the blockchain, from games, entertainment, decentralized finance, and other p2p distributed ledger applications. The app's built-in Web Browser allows users to explore dapps, decentralized services, and products at the push of a button. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klever directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klever should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Klever using one of the exchanges listed above.

