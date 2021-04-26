Klimatas Price Down 17.4% This Week (KTS)

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded 8.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 26th. Klimatas has a total market cap of $12,726.68 and $193.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Klimatas coin can now be purchased for $0.0176 or 0.00000033 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Klimatas has traded 17.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0929 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000681 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 52.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Klimatas Profile

Klimatas (KTS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Klimatas is klimatas.com. Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @KlimatasCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Klimatas is an innovative project, centered at bridging the gap between the blockchain technology and investors involved in making sure that the sustainable development goals are met. Klimatas believes that investors can make a whole lot of profit from investing in innovative projects that will in the long run aid the sustainable development goals. “

Buying and Selling Klimatas

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klimatas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Klimatas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

