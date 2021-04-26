Klimatas Price Tops $0.0177 (KTS)

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded 11.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 26th. During the last week, Klimatas has traded down 22.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Klimatas coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0177 or 0.00000033 BTC on major exchanges. Klimatas has a market cap of $12,818.94 and $472.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0923 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000712 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 38.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Klimatas Profile

KTS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @KlimatasCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Klimatas is klimatas.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Klimatas is an innovative project, centered at bridging the gap between the blockchain technology and investors involved in making sure that the sustainable development goals are met. Klimatas believes that investors can make a whole lot of profit from investing in innovative projects that will in the long run aid the sustainable development goals. “

Klimatas Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klimatas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Klimatas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

