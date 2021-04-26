Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Shares Sold by Harvey Investment Co. LLC

Harvey Investment Co. LLC lowered its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 359,794 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 16,550 shares during the period. Knight-Swift Transportation accounts for 2.5% of Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Harvey Investment Co. LLC owned about 0.22% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $17,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 1,304.6% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 913 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 82.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,296 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 1,680.2% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,332 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

In related news, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 49,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $2,482,976.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 5,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,780.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $2,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 5,509 shares in the company, valued at $275,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 199,600 shares of company stock valued at $9,882,976. Company insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KNX. Wolfe Research cut Knight-Swift Transportation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. KCG upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Cowen raised their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.70.

KNX stock opened at $46.74 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $35.31 and a one year high of $50.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.07.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.13. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This is a boost from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.75%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

See Also: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.