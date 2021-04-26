Knight Therapeutics’ (KHTRF) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Cannonball Research

Knight Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:KHTRF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Cannonball Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Knight Equity lifted their target price on shares of Knight Therapeutics from $6.75 to $7.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Knight Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.33.

Get Knight Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS KHTRF traded up $0.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.48. 500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,215. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.22. Knight Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.95 and a 52-week high of $5.69.

Knight Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, acquires, in-licenses, out-licenses, markets, and distributes pharmaceutical and consumer health products, and medical devices in Canada and internationally. It offers Bijuva for the treatment of moderate to severe vasomotor symptoms associated with menopause in women with intact uterus; IMVEXXY to treat postmenopausal moderate to severe dyspareunia; IBSRELA for the treatment of irritable bowel syndrome with constipation in adults; TRELSTAR to treat advanced prostate cancer and for pain associated with endometriosis; ILUVIEN for the treatment of vision loss due to diabetic macular oedema; and NERLYNX to treat early-stage breast cancer.

See Also: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Knight Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.