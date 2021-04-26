Knight Therapeutics’ (KHTRF) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Raymond James

Knight Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:KHTRF)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities research analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Knight Equity upped their target price on Knight Therapeutics from $6.75 to $7.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Knight Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.33.

OTCMKTS KHTRF traded up $0.31 on Monday, hitting $4.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,215. Knight Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.95 and a 52-week high of $5.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.22.

Knight Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, acquires, in-licenses, out-licenses, markets, and distributes pharmaceutical and consumer health products, and medical devices in Canada and internationally. It offers Bijuva for the treatment of moderate to severe vasomotor symptoms associated with menopause in women with intact uterus; IMVEXXY to treat postmenopausal moderate to severe dyspareunia; IBSRELA for the treatment of irritable bowel syndrome with constipation in adults; TRELSTAR to treat advanced prostate cancer and for pain associated with endometriosis; ILUVIEN for the treatment of vision loss due to diabetic macular oedema; and NERLYNX to treat early-stage breast cancer.

