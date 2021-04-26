Knight Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:KHTRF) PT Raised to $7.75 at KCG

Knight Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:KHTRF) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at KCG from $6.75 to $7.75 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. KCG’s target price suggests a potential upside of 73.06% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Knight Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. Knight Equity raised their price target on Knight Therapeutics from $6.75 to $7.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cannonball Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Knight Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.67.

Shares of KHTRF traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.48. 500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,215. Knight Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.95 and a twelve month high of $5.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.22.

Knight Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, acquires, in-licenses, out-licenses, markets, and distributes pharmaceutical and consumer health products, and medical devices in Canada and internationally. It offers Bijuva for the treatment of moderate to severe vasomotor symptoms associated with menopause in women with intact uterus; IMVEXXY to treat postmenopausal moderate to severe dyspareunia; IBSRELA for the treatment of irritable bowel syndrome with constipation in adults; TRELSTAR to treat advanced prostate cancer and for pain associated with endometriosis; ILUVIEN for the treatment of vision loss due to diabetic macular oedema; and NERLYNX to treat early-stage breast cancer.

