Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD) Price Target Raised to C$7.75

Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD) had its target price upped by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$6.75 to C$7.75 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 40.14% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Knight Therapeutics from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Bloom Burton upgraded shares of Knight Therapeutics from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of Knight Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.63.

Get Knight Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of GUD stock traded up C$0.14 on Monday, reaching C$5.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 369,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,575. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.34. Knight Therapeutics has a 12-month low of C$4.88 and a 12-month high of C$7.99. The company has a market capitalization of C$712.06 million and a P/E ratio of 17.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.40.

Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$55.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$47.00 million. Research analysts expect that Knight Therapeutics will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Knight Therapeutics Company Profile

Knight Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, acquires, in-licenses, out-licenses, markets, and distributes pharmaceutical and consumer health products, and medical devices in Canada and internationally. It offers Bijuva for the treatment of moderate to severe vasomotor symptoms associated with menopause in women with intact uterus; IMVEXXY to treat postmenopausal moderate to severe dyspareunia; IBSRELA for the treatment of irritable bowel syndrome with constipation in adults; TRELSTAR to treat advanced prostate cancer and for pain associated with endometriosis; ILUVIEN for the treatment of vision loss due to diabetic macular oedema; and NERLYNX to treat early-stage breast cancer.

Read More: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Knight Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.