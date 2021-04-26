Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD) Price Target Raised to C$8.50

Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 53.71% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on GUD. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of Knight Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Bloom Burton upgraded Knight Therapeutics from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$7.63.

GUD traded up C$0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$5.53. 369,218 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 365,575. The firm has a market capitalization of C$712.06 million and a P/E ratio of 17.34. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.27 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.40. Knight Therapeutics has a 1-year low of C$4.88 and a 1-year high of C$7.99.

Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$55.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$47.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Knight Therapeutics will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Knight Therapeutics

Knight Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, acquires, in-licenses, out-licenses, markets, and distributes pharmaceutical and consumer health products, and medical devices in Canada and internationally. It offers Bijuva for the treatment of moderate to severe vasomotor symptoms associated with menopause in women with intact uterus; IMVEXXY to treat postmenopausal moderate to severe dyspareunia; IBSRELA for the treatment of irritable bowel syndrome with constipation in adults; TRELSTAR to treat advanced prostate cancer and for pain associated with endometriosis; ILUVIEN for the treatment of vision loss due to diabetic macular oedema; and NERLYNX to treat early-stage breast cancer.

