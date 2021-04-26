Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD) PT Raised to C$7.75

Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD) had its target price upped by stock analysts at National Bank Financial to C$7.75 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 42.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Knight Therapeutics from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Bloom Burton raised Knight Therapeutics from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Knight Therapeutics from C$6.75 to C$7.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$7.88.

Shares of TSE GUD traded up C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$5.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 515,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,684. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$5.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$5.40. The stock has a market capitalization of C$699.19 million and a P/E ratio of 17.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.34, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 4.84. Knight Therapeutics has a 1-year low of C$4.88 and a 1-year high of C$7.99.

Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$55.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$47.00 million. Analysts predict that Knight Therapeutics will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Knight Therapeutics Company Profile

Knight Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, acquires, in-licenses, out-licenses, markets, and distributes pharmaceutical and consumer health products, and medical devices in Canada and internationally. It offers Bijuva for the treatment of moderate to severe vasomotor symptoms associated with menopause in women with intact uterus; IMVEXXY to treat postmenopausal moderate to severe dyspareunia; IBSRELA for the treatment of irritable bowel syndrome with constipation in adults; TRELSTAR to treat advanced prostate cancer and for pain associated with endometriosis; ILUVIEN for the treatment of vision loss due to diabetic macular oedema; and NERLYNX to treat early-stage breast cancer.

