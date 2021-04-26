Knoll (NYSE:KNL) Hits New 52-Week High at $24.70

Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $24.70 and last traded at $23.70, with a volume of 1668934 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.28.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 71.41 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Knoll (NYSE:KNL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $312.90 million for the quarter. Knoll had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 16.36%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%.

In other Knoll news, major shareholder Furniture Holdings S.A Global sold 352,149 shares of Knoll stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.28, for a total value of $8,198,028.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KNL. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Knoll by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 98,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,859,000 after buying an additional 29,311 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Knoll by 194.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 131,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,582,000 after buying an additional 86,602 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Knoll by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Knoll in the 3rd quarter worth $180,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Knoll by 243.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 24,452 shares in the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Knoll (NYSE:KNL)

Knoll, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial and residential furniture, accessories, and coverings for the workplace and residential markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Office and Lifestyle segments.

