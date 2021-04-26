Komodo Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $20.86 Million (KMD)

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded 12.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 26th. Komodo has a market cap of $301.45 million and $20.86 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Komodo coin can currently be bought for $2.40 or 0.00004458 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Komodo has traded 13.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $222.55 or 0.00413097 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00016899 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $83.35 or 0.00154716 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $128.15 or 0.00237883 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 39.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00005618 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 41.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Komodo Profile

Komodo is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 125,503,360 coins. The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com . Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com . Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate. “

Komodo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

