Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) PT Set at €54.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) has been assigned a €54.00 ($63.53) price target by The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on PHIA. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.70 ($59.65) price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €50.74 ($59.70).

Koninklijke Philips has a fifty-two week low of €28.92 ($34.02) and a fifty-two week high of €36.12 ($42.49).

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

