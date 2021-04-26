Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Shares Gap Down to $61.10

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $61.10, but opened at $58.52. Koninklijke Philips shares last traded at $58.52, with a volume of 7,569 shares.

PHG has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.78 and its 200-day moving average is $54.25. The stock has a market cap of $53.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The technology company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Koninklijke Philips will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $1.0331 per share. This is a positive change from Koninklijke Philips’s previous annual dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. Koninklijke Philips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.15%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the fourth quarter worth about $57,076,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the fourth quarter worth $28,770,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,892,909 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,539,000 after acquiring an additional 254,036 shares during the last quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the fourth quarter worth $5,828,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,452,179 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,665,000 after acquiring an additional 92,584 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.72% of the company’s stock.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, Greater China, and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care, and Personal Health segments. It provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, advanced molecular imaging, diagnostic X-ray, and imaging components as well as integrated clinical solutions; integrated interventional systems, including interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices; imaging products focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

