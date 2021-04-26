Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Shares Gap Down to $61.10

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $61.10, but opened at $58.52. Koninklijke Philips shares last traded at $58.52, with a volume of 7,569 shares.
PHG has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.78 and its 200-day moving average is $54.25. The stock has a market cap of $53.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.
The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $1.0331 per share. This is a positive change from Koninklijke Philips’s previous annual dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. Koninklijke Philips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.15%.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the fourth quarter worth about $57,076,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the fourth quarter worth $28,770,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,892,909 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,539,000 after acquiring an additional 254,036 shares during the last quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the fourth quarter worth $5,828,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,452,179 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,665,000 after acquiring an additional 92,584 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.72% of the company’s stock.
Koninklijke Philips Company Profile (NYSE:PHG)
Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, Greater China, and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care, and Personal Health segments. It provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, advanced molecular imaging, diagnostic X-ray, and imaging components as well as integrated clinical solutions; integrated interventional systems, including interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices; imaging products focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.
Further Reading: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?
Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.