Kora Network Token Price Hits $0.0002 on Major Exchanges (KNT)

Kora Network Token (CURRENCY:KNT) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. Kora Network Token has a total market capitalization of $59,025.20 and $27.00 worth of Kora Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kora Network Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Kora Network Token has traded down 84.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Kora Network Token Coin Profile

Kora Network Token (CRYPTO:KNT) is a coin. Kora Network Token’s total supply is 712,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 335,625,000 coins. The Reddit community for Kora Network Token is /r/KoraNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Kora Network Token is kora.network . Kora Network Token’s official Twitter account is @Kora_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “KNT is a digital platform based on blockchain technology, through users of all the world will be able to upload original and exclusive material created by themselves, which could be acquired by large corporations, presses, governments and all kinds of organizations who base their business model on the information. Investors can use KNT Token as a currency for the trading of all types of information that can be considered valuable, KNT is based on the Ethereum ECR-20 standard. “

Kora Network Token Coin Trading

