Kosmos Energy Ltd. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.10) Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts (NYSE:KOS)

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial raised their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Kosmos Energy in a report released on Thursday, April 22nd. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.11). Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Kosmos Energy’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.24) EPS.

Get Kosmos Energy alerts:

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. Kosmos Energy had a negative net margin of 45.99% and a negative return on equity of 41.86%. The business had revenue of $366.32 million for the quarter.

KOS has been the topic of several other reports. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kosmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $2.40 to $4.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Kosmos Energy from $2.75 to $2.95 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.78.

Shares of KOS opened at $2.61 on Monday. Kosmos Energy has a 12-month low of $0.90 and a 12-month high of $3.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 3.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Kosmos Energy by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,162,046 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after acquiring an additional 268,755 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,612,707 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,140,000 after purchasing an additional 873,950 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Kosmos Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 91.2% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 271,506 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 129,521 shares in the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

Featured Article: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Kosmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kosmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.