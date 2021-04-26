KP Tissue (OTCMKTS:KPTSF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by National Bank Financial

KP Tissue (OTCMKTS:KPTSF)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Bank Financial in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Scotiabank dropped their price target on KP Tissue from $13.50 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.75.

Shares of KPTSF remained flat at $$8.45 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.75. KP Tissue has a one year low of $6.67 and a one year high of $9.67.

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in North America. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins. The company markets its products under the Cashmere, Purex, SpongeTowels, Scotties, White Swan, White Cloud, Chalet, Embassy, and Metro brand names, as well as under private labels.

