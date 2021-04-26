KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) Price Target Cut to C$10.50 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) had its target price cut by investment analysts at National Bank Financial to C$10.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.45% from the company’s previous close.

KPT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of KP Tissue from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on KP Tissue from C$12.00 to C$10.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of KP Tissue in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$12.00 price target on shares of KP Tissue in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$11.83.

Shares of TSE KPT traded up C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$10.15. 16,994 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,972. The company has a market cap of C$98.98 million and a P/E ratio of -50.40. KP Tissue has a twelve month low of C$9.43 and a twelve month high of C$14.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$10.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$11.20.

KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C($0.62). The company had revenue of C$384.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$350.45 million. Analysts forecast that KP Tissue will post 1.0599999 EPS for the current year.

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in North America. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins. The company markets its products under the Cashmere, Purex, SpongeTowels, Scotties, White Swan, White Cloud, Chalet, Embassy, and Metro brand names, as well as under private labels.

