KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) Price Target Cut to C$10.50

KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) had its price objective decreased by analysts at National Bankshares from C$12.00 to C$10.50 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.75% from the company’s previous close.

KPT has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a C$12.00 price objective on shares of KP Tissue in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. National Bank Financial cut KP Tissue from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$15.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of KP Tissue in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on KP Tissue from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$12.08.

Get KP Tissue alerts:

KPT remained flat at $C$10.12 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,980. The company has a market cap of C$98.69 million and a PE ratio of -50.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$10.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$11.20. KP Tissue has a 52-week low of C$9.43 and a 52-week high of C$14.00.

KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C($0.62). The company had revenue of C$384.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$350.45 million. As a group, research analysts expect that KP Tissue will post 1.0599999 earnings per share for the current year.

KP Tissue Company Profile

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in North America. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins. The company markets its products under the Cashmere, Purex, SpongeTowels, Scotties, White Swan, White Cloud, Chalet, Embassy, and Metro brand names, as well as under private labels.

Featured Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for KP Tissue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KP Tissue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.