Krilogy Financial LLC Acquires 733 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Krilogy Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 24.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,768 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Riverbridge Partners LLC bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the 1st quarter worth about $45,033,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 75,782 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $21,964,000 after purchasing an additional 10,839 shares in the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,710 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,535 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,792,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,247 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,260,000 after buying an additional 3,840 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Michael Gunnar Knell sold 410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.99, for a total value of $119,305.90. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,221,576.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Birgit Girshick sold 1,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.92, for a total value of $492,316.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 31,680 shares in the company, valued at $9,311,385.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 107,518 shares of company stock worth $30,932,255 in the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CRL opened at $334.34 on Monday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a one year low of $133.57 and a one year high of $336.56. The company has a market cap of $16.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.72, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $294.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $264.26.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.28. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $790.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.98 million. As a group, analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CRL shares. Truist increased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $256.00 to $324.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $250.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $259.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Charles River Laboratories International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.80.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

