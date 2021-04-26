Krilogy Financial LLC Buys 1,910 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 22.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HDV. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000.

HDV stock opened at $95.52 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.90. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a one year low of $76.23 and a one year high of $96.75.

