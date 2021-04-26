Krilogy Financial LLC Buys 699 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Krilogy Financial LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,400,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth $280,000. 69.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $150.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $455.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $82.40 and a 1 year high of $161.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.99.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. The business had revenue of $32.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.97 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 11,930 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total transaction of $1,800,356.30. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total transaction of $2,857,908.24. In the last three months, insiders sold 83,141 shares of company stock valued at $12,082,545. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JPM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.23.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

