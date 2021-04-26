Krilogy Financial LLC Has $1.04 Million Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 40.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,039 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,028 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Highland Private Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 214,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,308,000 after purchasing an additional 9,678 shares during the period. Novak Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,162,000. JBJ Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC now owns 456,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,417,000 after purchasing an additional 11,862 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 201,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,508,000 after purchasing an additional 7,089 shares during the period. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $410,000.

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $153.27 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $147.15 and a 200-day moving average of $140.42. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $107.08 and a one year high of $153.76.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

