Krilogy Financial LLC Has $1.15 Million Position in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Krilogy Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) by 15.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,456 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Everbridge were worth $1,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Everbridge by 83.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Everbridge during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Everbridge during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everbridge in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everbridge in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000.

Shares of NASDAQ EVBG opened at $138.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $130.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.29. Everbridge, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.17 and a 1 year high of $178.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.08 and a beta of 0.75.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 32.43% and a negative return on equity of 18.82%. The company had revenue of $75.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.48 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Everbridge news, insider Ajay Nigam sold 2,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total value of $274,193.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,274.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 14,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.60, for a total transaction of $1,860,643.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,735,007.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,026 shares of company stock worth $3,560,665. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on EVBG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Everbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Everbridge from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Everbridge in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Everbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.92.

Everbridge Company Profile

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

