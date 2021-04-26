Krilogy Financial LLC Has $1.18 Million Stock Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Krilogy Financial LLC increased its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 72.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,805 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,778 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,337,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,768,000 after buying an additional 273,520 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,808,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,253,000 after buying an additional 263,445 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 206.3% during the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 252,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,875,000 after purchasing an additional 170,286 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 85.1% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 367,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000,000 after purchasing an additional 169,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,174,000. 9.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Cowen cut shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.50.

Shares of NYSE:NVS opened at $88.27 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $77.04 and a 12 month high of $98.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.57. The firm has a market cap of $202.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.03). Novartis had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The business had revenue of $12.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $3.3784 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.04. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. Novartis’s payout ratio is currently 39.69%.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

