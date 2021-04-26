Krios (GIG) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $20.00

Krios (CURRENCY:GIG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. One Krios coin can now be bought for about $0.0063 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Krios has a total market capitalization of $3.16 million and approximately $20.00 worth of Krios was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Krios has traded up 4.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Krios

GIG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Krios’ total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 499,994,072 coins. The official website for Krios is www.krios.io . Krios’ official Twitter account is @krios_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gigacoin is a social currency designed to be used for trading Digital Items and 'In-Game Transactions'.GigaCoin achieves this by integrating a digital currency platform seamlessly in Various Games from RPG-based Games to Gambling and Sports Games, A Dedicated Digital MarketPlace, and Integration with all major social networks to make the process of sending and receiving money easy and fun for everyone. “

Krios Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Krios directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Krios should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Krios using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

