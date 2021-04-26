Kristin Sverchek Sells 5,000 Shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Stock

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 5,000 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total transaction of $305,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Kristin Sverchek also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 25th, Kristin Sverchek sold 5,000 shares of Lyft stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.15, for a total transaction of $310,750.00.

On Friday, February 26th, Kristin Sverchek sold 5,000 shares of Lyft stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total transaction of $278,800.00.

LYFT traded down $0.64 during trading on Monday, hitting $63.06. The stock had a trading volume of 4,678,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,682,036. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.31 and a beta of 2.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.23. Lyft, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.34 and a twelve month high of $68.28.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $569.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.70 million. Lyft had a negative net margin of 58.70% and a negative return on equity of 60.70%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lyft, Inc. will post -4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NWK Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lyft by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 1,550 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Lyft by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,692 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Lyft by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Tatro Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Lyft by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 9,827 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Lyft by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,377 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LYFT. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Lyft from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Lyft in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Lyft from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Lyft from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Lyft from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.58.

About Lyft

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

