Kristin Sverchek Sells 5,000 Shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Stock

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 5,000 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total transaction of $305,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Kristin Sverchek also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, March 25th, Kristin Sverchek sold 5,000 shares of Lyft stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.15, for a total transaction of $310,750.00.
- On Friday, February 26th, Kristin Sverchek sold 5,000 shares of Lyft stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total transaction of $278,800.00.
LYFT traded down $0.64 during trading on Monday, hitting $63.06. The stock had a trading volume of 4,678,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,682,036. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.31 and a beta of 2.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.23. Lyft, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.34 and a twelve month high of $68.28.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NWK Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lyft by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 1,550 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Lyft by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,692 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Lyft by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Tatro Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Lyft by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 9,827 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Lyft by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,377 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LYFT. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Lyft from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Lyft in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Lyft from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Lyft from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Lyft from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.58.
About Lyft
Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.
