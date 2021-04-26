Krones (OTCMKTS:KRNTY) Trading 0.3% Higher

Krones AG (OTCMKTS:KRNTY)’s stock price traded up 0.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $43.00 and last traded at $43.00. 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 973 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.86.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. HSBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Krones in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Krones in a report on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Krones in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Krones in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Krones presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Krones alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.16.

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in planning, developing, and manufacturing machinery and systems for the fields of process technology, filling and packaging technology, and intralogistics in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Krones Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krones and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.