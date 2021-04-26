K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) PT Set at €8.80 by Warburg Research

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) received a €8.80 ($10.35) price target from stock analysts at Warburg Research in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.56% from the stock’s previous close.

SDF has been the subject of several other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Nord/LB set a €8.50 ($10.00) price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Independent Research set a €9.60 ($11.29) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.60 ($8.94) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group set a €8.30 ($9.76) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. K+S Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €8.46 ($9.95).

Shares of SDF stock opened at €8.42 ($9.90) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.44, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.43. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €4.98 ($5.86) and a fifty-two week high of €10.44 ($12.28). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €8.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €8.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.94.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products, such as lick blocks and feed for pets and livestock.

