KuCoin Token (KCS) Price Up 11.1% This Week

KuCoin Token (CURRENCY:KCS) traded up 12.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. KuCoin Token has a market cap of $1.03 billion and approximately $70.91 million worth of KuCoin Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KuCoin Token coin can now be bought for about $12.92 or 0.00024003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, KuCoin Token has traded up 11.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About KuCoin Token

KuCoin Token (KCS) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 15th, 2017. KuCoin Token’s total supply is 170,118,638 coins and its circulating supply is 80,118,638 coins. KuCoin Token’s official Twitter account is @kucoincom

According to CryptoCompare, “KCS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issued by the Kucoin Cryptocurrency Exchange. The token holders benefit from bonuses (50% of the total trading fees charged by the platform), trading fee discounts, and other special services. KCS smart contract was upgraded with the support of KuCoin. KuCoin also supported the KCS team in rebranding by renaming “KuCoin Shares” to “KuCoin Token”. The brand logo was also be renewed, though the token ticker remained unchanged as “KCS”. KuCoin and the KCS Team will soon announce the strategic plans for the next 2-3 years. “

KuCoin Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KuCoin Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KuCoin Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

