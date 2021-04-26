Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Rating Lowered to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) was downgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. AlphaValue raised Kuehne + Nagel International to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Kuehne + Nagel International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Kuehne + Nagel International currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Kuehne + Nagel International stock traded down $1.91 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $61.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,500. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.95. Kuehne + Nagel International has a 52 week low of $26.60 and a 52 week high of $63.96. The stock has a market cap of $36.98 billion, a PE ratio of 45.76 and a beta of 0.81.

Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Sea Logistics, Air Logistics, Road Logistics, and Contract Logistics. It provides airfreight services; seafreight services, including full and less than container loads, intra Europe/short sea intermodal solutions integration with carriers, blue anchor line agent, cargo insurance, customs clearance, and contract logistics services, as well as overland transportation and contract logistics services.

