Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Now Covered by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Analysts at Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.65% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley upped their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $61.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.80.

Get Kulicke and Soffa Industries alerts:

NASDAQ:KLIC opened at $57.84 on Monday. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a twelve month low of $20.10 and a twelve month high of $59.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.28. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.69 and a beta of 1.18.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.11. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 8.39%. The firm had revenue of $267.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, Director Gregory F. Milzcik purchased 2,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.31 per share, with a total value of $100,046.10. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 71,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,114,162.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lester A. Wong sold 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.55, for a total value of $1,668,150.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,634,990.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,078 shares of company stock valued at $2,345,868. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KLIC. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 103.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 163.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. 82.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells ball and wedge bonders, and advanced packaging and electronic assembly solutions.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.